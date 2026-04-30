India has an opportunity to become a natural absorber of global savings

There are moments (like the present) when current account deficits are widening in response to shocks, but our system has a well-developed playbook for dealing with these. It is important to be able to differentiate between “good” and “bad” current account deficits. The former is characterised by a rise in capital formation in productivity enhancing investment, ideally meeting market tests imposed by private sector investors.
During the previous investment cycle, gross capital formation rose to nearly 40 per cent of GDP in 2008, a level associated with rapid growth and structural transformation. Sustaining a growth rate of 7 to 8 per cent, consistent with reaching a developed economy status by 2047, will require a sustained investment push towards these earlier levels. This is the macro strategy, but at the sector level, two transitions — energy and urbanisation — are both investment hungry. Domestic savings alone are unlikely to suffice, implying a continued role for foreign capital.