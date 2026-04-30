India has an opportunity to become a natural absorber of global savings

The question then is not whether global savings should be redirected, but how much and under what conditions they can be absorbed productively by India. Given India’s scale and sustained investment needs, even a modest reallocation of global capital flows could have meaningful domestic and global effects.

Two points follow: First, the best guarantee of using capital productively is competition, for which trade and investment openness are key. Second, we need to be vigilant about the investment freedom granted to our mini and maharatnas in their investment choices. In principle, they should be subject to the same rigour as is applied to public investment via the Expenditure Finance Committee in the Ministry of Finance. High quality finance to support high quality investment needs to be India’s mantra.