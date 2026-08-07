India must hold the red line as global climate action continues to weaken

There were occasions when one had to remind those who wanted India “to be part of the solution and not the problem” that on an issue of national interest and in upholding the principle of equity, India had often preferred to stand alone. The refusal to sign the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty or the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty are good examples. We drew a red line and stuck to it despite the considerable pain this entailed. In a world of transactional inter-state relations and mindful of the US record of chipping away at the positions of its negotiating partners and then walking out with no commitments upon itself, there is merit in holding the line on key issues of national interest, no matter what the pressures.