India must tread cautiously on further easing of Chinese FDI norms

Moreover, Chinese investors wanting to use Chinese workers in their European plants, as in the case of battery-producer CATL’s plan to build its EV factory in Spain, has also alerted EU policymakers to the spillover costs of FDI from China. In addition, limited knowledge sharing with domestic European companies and the takeover of underutilised factory spaces of EU companies by Chinese auto companies like BYD and Geely have led to fears of job losses in the EU.

It is worth pointing out here that the first phase of Chinese industrial expansion in the early 2000s did not lead to job losses in Europe to the same extent as in the US. The EU intra-regional value chain integration was in an accelerated mode at that time, particularly in the automobile industry, owing to the integration of the Central and Eastern European economies into the EU. Now, it is the very same automobile industry that stands most threatened by Chinese FDI in EVs. The expansion in Chinese FDI is, therefore, being viewed as a serious challenge to preserving manufacturing capacity and jobs in the EU.