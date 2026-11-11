India needs tax reform to reduce distortions and lift investment growth

The IMF’s Fiscal Monitor underlines four important sources of tax distortions adversely impacting economic activity in EMEs: (i) the value added tax, which does not completely offset the taxes on business inputs, cascades through supply chains, raising costs and affecting competitiveness; (ii) tax differentials/incentives favouring certain assets, sectors, or firms over others driving investments away from most productive avenues. Often, such incentives tend to exclude even rents from taxation; (iii) the personal income tax adversely affecting work effort when social safety nets are withdrawn as income increases; and (iv) complexities in administrative arrangements and compliance requirements in tax collection. Each one of the issues raised is relevant in the Indian context, and the government must take note of these and work towards remedying the problems if we are serious about increasing investment levels, productivity and competitiveness.