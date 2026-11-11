India needs tax reform to reduce distortions and lift investment growth

The international fiscal environment is fluid, with global debt expected to cross 100 per cent of gross domestic product by 2030, economies slowing down, prices rising, and interest rates remaining high and increasing further. Geopolitical hostilities, supply disruptions and the weaponisation of economic policies continue to keep energy prices high, growth subdued, the trade environment disturbed, and fiscal imbalances high due to stagnant revenues and elevated levels of defence spending.
In the prevailing subdued growth scenario, the concern is to improve productivity as much as the volume of investments. On the fiscal front, the focus will continue to be not merely to raise more revenues from taxes to contain the deficit but also to ensure that raising revenue does not create an additional burden through distortions. The issue, therefore, is not merely to reflect on how much to raise but also on the manner in which the revenue is raised.