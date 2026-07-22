India's ambition of becoming developed economy demands policy certainty

To achieve the vision of becoming a developed economy by the centenary of our independence, India will have to grow at 8-9 per cent per annum. This will require raising our investment rate from the current level of 30 per cent of GDP to close to 40 per cent. Given India’s savings-investment gap, we require foreign capital. We also require an expansion in our exports and foreign direct investment (FDI). However, foreign capital inflows do not happen automatically. Investments are judged on the probability that returns will accrue. This probability, in turn, rests not just on global factors, but also country-specific factors. Economic potential is important — but it is not the only factor. Regulatory and taxation regimes play an equally important role, as do economic policies. Economic policies and regulatory regimes ensure that economic potential translates into jobs and economic output.