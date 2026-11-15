India's carbon credit market needs liquidity and credible price signals

To begin with, the scheme should ensure that there is sufficient demand for carbon-credit certificates (CCCs) in the market at any given time. All the proposed units in different sectors, as announced under the scheme, should be notified in one go. Apart from building demand, this will improve liquidity in the market. The exclusion of high-emitting sectors such as thermal power, which accounts for roughly 40 per cent of national emission, makes no sense. Further, at present, the scheme sets different targets for greenhouse-gas emission for different units in a sector, based on their past emission levels; the laggards in the past have been given softer targets. This is sure to kill demand, besides being unfair to better-performing units. All this would result in an illiquid market and a weak price, not reflective of the true price. The similar category of units within a sector, based on a criterion like revenue or asset size, should be given the same targets. For instance, the integrated steel plants of similar production capacity should be given the same targets.More importantly, the targets ought to be ambitious from the very beginning, in line with our emission reduction commitments, and the MRV (measurement, reporting and verification) framework robust. Going forward, more sectors should be notified under the scheme at the earliest.