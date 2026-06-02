India's emission intensity targets face challenge of uneven abatement costs

To fulfil GEI commitments, firms must first build credible measurement, reporting and verification (MRV) systems that accurately track emissions, an essential but often underemphasised foundation. Reliable baselines inform meaningful targets, while transparent MRV underpins credibility in both domestic and international contexts.

Ultimately, the effectiveness of GEI will depend on how well MRV systems integrate with market functioning and price discovery. A critical challenge, however, lies in the variation of emission reduction costs across obligated entities. Differences in technology, energy access, and infrastructure mean that the cost of reducing one additional tonne of emissions varies widely across firms. If not addressed, such disparities can lead to uneven compliance burdens, where some entities face significantly higher costs than others for achieving the same target.