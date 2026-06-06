India's flailing, failing cities are the biggest threat to Brand India

That last factor, “areas”, is important. It is because Delhi’s original villages are notionally cordoned off on the map with a red string (hence the description Lal Dora), and most urban laws or regulations do not apply there. How would they? These are, after all, villages. Almost all of these major incidents have occurred in these, including the Malviya Nagar fire and the Saket building collapse. While the Malviya Nagar B&B was situated in Hauz Rani, the Saket building was in Said-Ul-Ajaib in Mehrauli. They’re both urban villages. You might need to get some licences to run a hotel or a B&B here. But, in an urban village, or what is generally called a Lal Dora area, you can construct what you wish. It’s a village after all.