India's flailing, failing cities are the biggest threat to Brand India

The upshot is, our politics has been shy of planned urbanisation. This despite the fact that 35 per cent of India (according to the World Bank) now lives in urban areas, and the Economic Survey predicts it will cross the 40 per cent mark by 2030. Like any aspirational developing country, India’s objective is to move more people from farming to industry and services, or in other words, from villages to cities. For this, our cities have to be reimagined and new ones built with transit space for the new arrivals. Then they will move up the value chain in the course of time. It is challenging, but business as usual won’t work. It will continue to be the grand destroyer of Brand India.