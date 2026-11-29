In one of his earliest election speeches in Agra in November 2013, Mr Modi promised 10 million jobs a year for the youth if voted to power. Then came the promise of 100 million jobs by 2022. This was to be achieved through “Make in India”, intended to encourage big-ticket investments; “Startup India”, aimed at promoting entrepreneurship; and “Skill India”, which was supposed to make Indians more employable. When Zee TV asked him about this promise in January 2018, Mr Modi pointed out that street food vendors selling pakodas should also be included in employment statistics, implying that unemployment in the country was much lower than commonly believed. This logic didn’t find much acceptance though his supporters argued that it reflected his emphasis on entrepreneurship. When Mr Modi asks an election audience, “Aapko naukri chahiye ki nahi chahiye?” (Do you want a job or not?), the answer is obviously “yes”. By asking this question, he makes it appear that delivering jobs is his responsibility.