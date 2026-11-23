If Corporate India were to pay its contractors more (since contract workers are the preferred option for low-skilled, labour-intensive work, in order to keep wages and headaches low), it might create some more islands of prosperity and fatten or lengthen the upper arm of the K-shaped income distribution that is so talked about nowadays. But for contractors, in turn, to share their increased income with the workers they hire is unlikely unless it is written into their contract — and it would sort of defeat the whole purpose of contracting out these activities in many cases. Minimum wage laws and better implementation are much more effective in raising worker incomes.