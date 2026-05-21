India's oil trade deficit requires it to tame its demand as well

As for supply, crude oil is being procured from alternative sources through deft diplomacy. The lifting of sanctions on Russian oil also helps. To manage demand in the medium to long term, diversification of supplies should continue, and strategic reserves need to be shored up. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his recent visit to the United Arab Emirates, signed a series of landmark agreements towards this. One of the pacts includes a strategic collaboration agreement between Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Ltd and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company to strengthen India’s energy security.

Prioritising the use of available domestic energy sources is crucial for ensuring energy security and affordability in times of geopolitical flux. Curbing import dependence also requires a concerted push towards upstream exploration. To its credit, the government has begun moving in that direction. The recent reduction in royalty rates on crude oil and natural gas production is intended to encourage domestic exploration and improve investment visibility. The Samudra Manthan programme is aimed at deep-sea exploration of oil, gas and critical minerals. These need to be pursued on a war footing. But these initiatives have long gestation periods, often layered with uncertainties, so there is a need to simultaneously find additional, more certain, paths to reduce crude oil import dependence as well.