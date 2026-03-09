India's urban reset: What 16th FC report, Budget 2026-27 mean for cities

However, addressing fiscal challenges alone will not resolve India’s deepening urban crisis. Indian cities are already confronting mounting environmental stresses — air pollution, recurrent flooding, intensifying heat waves, and growing water scarcity. Both the Economic Surveys of 2024-25 and 2025-26 underscore the urgency of improving environmental resilience and enhancing the quality of urban life. Meeting these challenges requires governance reforms that go beyond financial transfers. States must undertake genuine devolution of the administrative functions listed under the 12th Schedule of Article 243W of the Constitution, empowering ULBs with clear authority over planning, land use, water, sanitation, and local infrastructure. At the same time, sustained investment in building municipal state capacity — professional staffing, technical expertise, data systems, and regulatory competence — is essential. Without deeper functional devolution and stronger institutions, even historic fiscal allocations may fall short of transforming India’s cities into inclusive, resilient, and liveable spaces.