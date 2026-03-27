Is the use of old Hindi songs lazy advertising or a masterstroke?

The key question is that if old Hindi music resonates so well, can old heroes and heroines too not be resuscitated from the past? What if the Deols were to allow Dharmendra of Sholay to be deep-faked for a motorbike ad set in current times? Would it work? Can Rajesh Khanna actually be on screen wooing a young college girl of today to the sound of “Mere Sapnon Ki Rani Kab Aayegi Tu”? Necro-advertising or “digital resurrection” is surely going to happen, and soon. For its 70th anniversary, Volkswagen Brazil, in 2023, used AI to “resurrect” Brazilian singer Elis Regina (who passed away in 1981) to perform a duet with her daughter, Maria Rita, in its commercial. Similarly, Hershey’s has used Gene Kelly and Diet Coke has used Cary Grant in “throwback marketing” campaigns long after they were dead. So the thought itself is not absurd as it first sounds.