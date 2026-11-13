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Jailer 2 and Rajinikanth's vicarious politics: The paradox of a superstar

Rajinikanth's career presents a paradox. An actor who began by defying conventions gradually became captive to a persona that demanded repetition

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Subashini K J J
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2026 | 10:53 PM IST
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He is 75 going on 76, but Rajinikanth’s superstar status in Tamil cinema remains unshaken. Jailer 2 is yet another proof of that. The film has become the highest-grossing Tamil movie of all time, amassing over ₹700 crore within 11 days of its release. How the actor has managed to hold the audience for over half a century is a question that has no one answer.
 
The legendary director K Balachander had foreseen this phenomenon as early as the 1970s, the late playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam once narrated: “When we were in the AVM studio (in Chennai), he (Balachander) asked me to turn around and look at the person sitting behind us.” Balasubrahmanyam said while he found nothing extraordinary about this person, Balachander prophesied that the “dark man with unkempt hair sitting behind us would rule Tamil cinema for at least the next 30 years”. The man he was pointing to was Rajinikanth. Many had underestimated the actor, given that most of his contemporaries were fair-skinned heroes.
 
Rajinikanth, who made a brief appearance in Balachander’s Apoorva Raagangal (1975) as the leading lady’s husband, would go on to rule Tamil cinema. He started out with small but striking roles, often playing the bad guy, including in films starring Kamal Haasan. In Pathinaaru Vayathinile (1977), for instance, he enacts a village thug who covets Sridevi, but she is in love with Chappani (Kamal Haasan). He excelled in negative roles before allowing himself to give in to the demands of his own larger-than-life image.
 
Of course, the brands came calling. Why wouldn’t they? But the actor refused to endorse any, with the exception of Palm Cola, a state government initiative for a regional soft drink produced by the Tamil Nadu State Palmgur and Fibre Marketing Cooperative Federation, in the early 1980s. The cooperative provided support to local palm tree climbers.
 
Also, unlike other super successful actors such as M G Ramachandran (MGR), Jayalalithaa, and now C Joseph Vijay, he has steered clear of politics. Whatever politics he engages in begins and ends with the films he stars in, such as Jailer 2.
 
That’s not to say he is apolitical. Far from it.
 
In the mid-1990s, when Jayalalithaa was Tamil Nadu chief minister and when few public figures dared to openly challenge her, he voiced his concern over the law-and-order situation in the state. This was after a bomb was hurled at the residence of filmmaker Mani Ratnam in Chennai after the release of Bombay.
 
The incident had triggered widespread anxiety, and Rajinikanth’s public criticism carried considerable weight.
 
R M Veerappan, a minister from Jayalalithaa’s cabinet, was present on the dais when the actor spoke up.
 
The episode fuelled speculation about Rajinikanth’s political ambitions. But the actor repeatedly hesitated to take the plunge. In the 1996 Assembly election, he openly backed the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) alliance led by G K Moopanar. His endorsement was seen as a significant factor that helped the alliance defeat the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). Thereafter, speculation about his entry into politics became a recurring theme in Tamil Nadu. Every statement, every public appearance or film release was scrutinised for clues. For years, the question was: Would he; wouldn’t he?
 
Meanwhile, his films increasingly reinforced the view that he might.
 
Dialogues, songs, and title cards carried political undertones; and the stories celebrated a protagonist who could challenge the powerful, defend the downtrodden, and command unquestioning loyalty. Films such as Baashha, Annamalai, Padayappa, and Ejamaan helped consolidate this persona. Later films, too, such as Kaala, Kabali, Coolie, and
 
Vettaiyan drew upon the superstar’s enormous clout to garner support for Dalit political ideology even as the actor occasionally sought to explore different shades of his screen presence.
 
Now who better to sum up the phenomenon called Rajinikanth than Rajinikanth himself. In the climax of Jailer 2, the superstar says: “For 50 years, so many people in so many different ways have tried to finish me… but nobody could!”
 
The irony, though, is that the political authority projected on screen never translated into a political career off it. Rajinikanth can still command the attention of millions through a single dialogue or a gesture, but he could not bring himself to convert that adulation into a political movement of his own.
 
After years of anticipation, in December 2017, he did announce his decision to launch a political party and contest the Assembly election. However, in December 2020, after falling ill, he decided against it, and chose instead to stick with the world that knows him best: Cinema.
 
Rajinikanth’s career thus presents a curious paradox. An actor who began by defying conventions gradually became captive to a persona that demanded repetition.
 
A man whose political interventions once electrified Tamil Nadu never became a politician himself.
 
The screen gave him the power to rule a fictional world; outside it, he remained hesitant to claim a place in the uncertain world of politics.
 
Eye Culture is a weekly column devoted to subjects such as art, dance, music, film, sport, and science
   

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Topics :BS OpinionRajnikanthRajnikanth politicsTamil Nadu

First Published: Nov 13 2026 | 10:52 PM IST

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