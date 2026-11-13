Jailer 2 and Rajinikanth's vicarious politics: The paradox of a superstar

He is 75 going on 76, but Rajinikanth’s superstar status in Tamil cinema remains unshaken. Jailer 2 is yet another proof of that. The film has become the highest-grossing Tamil movie of all time, amassing over ₹700 crore within 11 days of its release. How the actor has managed to hold the audience for over half a century is a question that has no one answer.

The legendary director K Balachander had foreseen this phenomenon as early as the 1970s, the late playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam once narrated: “When we were in the AVM studio (in Chennai), he (Balachander) asked me to turn around and look at the person sitting behind us.” Balasubrahmanyam said while he found nothing extraordinary about this person, Balachander prophesied that the “dark man with unkempt hair sitting behind us would rule Tamil cinema for at least the next 30 years”. The man he was pointing to was Rajinikanth. Many had underestimated the actor, given that most of his contemporaries were fair-skinned heroes.