This book is about how Japan’s victory over Russia in 1905 ignited the idea of Asianism, which, in turn, spurred the revolutionary spirit in India. There is some degree of exaggeration when the author says “in a single stroke, Japan’s triumph brought the importance of warfare, battles, resistance, and struggle against imperialism to the forefront of Indian public discourse”. This tends to underplay the spirited resistance shown by revolutionaries such as Birsa Munda, among others, way before the Japanese victory. The other grouse that one may have with the book is that it is centered largely on Bengal and the writings of Aurobindo Ghose, Rabindranath Tagore, Chittaranjan Das, and others and does not do adequate justice to revolutionaries or leaders from other parts of India. As Rahul Sagar has demonstrated in his work To Raise a Fallen People; The Nineteenth- Century Origins of Indian Views on International Politics, there were many thinkers and scholars from India who were looking at the question of India’s identity as it was grappling with the problem of colonialism.