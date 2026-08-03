Just a little space: Give micro-businesses the legal room to flourish

Macaulay shows up in India’s DNA in so many different ways. It is not just in the language, but in the way India seeks to create a “modern” vision for itself. When the British designed cities in colonial India, their primary goal was to create spaces for their cantonments and administrative areas. This is where they could create an ordered space for themselves and their families away from the chaos of India. They did not create space for bazaars, small shops and eateries for the low-income segments, or, for that matter, any of the micro-scaled economic activities that make India work. Such spaces were left to the “old” cities or peripheral areas, sometimes designated as slums but mostly just ignored.