Kolkata's revival depends on urban reform and revival, not industry alone

The first priority should be repealing the Urban Land (Ceiling and Regulation) Act. Introduced during the Emergency in 1976 to prevent land concentration and promote equity, the legislation quickly became mired in litigation and encouraged benami transactions. Recognising its adverse effects on urban development, Parliament enacted the Urban Land (Ceiling and Regulation) Repeal Act in 1999, following which most states withdrew the legislation. West Bengal remains a notable exception. Consequently, developers face considerable difficulties in assembling the large, contiguous land parcels required for planned and high-quality urban development. And, the land market is being driven by petty promoters, resulting in fragmented growth and infrastructure deficits. Repealing the land ceiling Act would signal that Kolkata is serious about attracting the next generation of urban investment. It is encouraging that the government has announced that it will re-examine the law.