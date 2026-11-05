Landlord's dividend: The opportunity of financing India's data centres

The second layer is where the real money is, but also the real risk. Most chips that come to India will sit on Microsoft’s or Google’s balance sheet and never come near an Indian banker. What is open to us is the Indian-owned slice. Reliance is building several gigawatts at Jamnagar, and Yotta wants to grow from 180 Mw to 800 Mw by 2029. If even one Gw of India’s build-out is filled with chips owned by Indian companies, that is $25-40 billion, or ₹2.4–3.8 trillion. At two gigawatts, the chips would need more money than all the buildings put together. A chip is seemingly weaker collateral. It is bought in dollars, rented out on contracts of three years or less, and its value in five years depends on whatever Nvidia launches next. Only a few of our largest banks can even attempt this. The Reserve Bank of India caps a bank’s exposure to any one corporate group at 25 per cent of its Tier-I capital, and a single Gw of chips would take even State Bank of India past that limit. In practice it will be a handful of large banks lending together, with alternative investment funds (AIFs) and credit funds alongside.