Lending a hand for easier, faster credit to MSMEs with receivables finance

The Bill seeks to reinforce the mechanism for addressing delayed payments, improve enforcement of arbitral awards in favour of MSMEs and give states greater flexibility in constituting facilitation councils. While these changes strengthen dispute resolution, they also recognise that businesses need access to liquidity before payments are realised.

Numbers underline the scale of the challenge. MSMEs contribute about 31.1 per cent of India’s gross domestic product, 35.4 per cent of manufacturing output and nearly 48.6 per cent of exports. Yet around ₹8.1 trillion remains locked in delayed receivables, constraining growth for millions of enterprises. Unlike conventional working capital loans that rely on collateral or the borrower’s balance sheet, receivables financing is based on approved invoices. The method allows MSMEs to convert receivables into immediate working capital. For many small businesses, timely access to liquidity can mean the difference between meeting the next order and missing a growth opportunity.