Let's treat fair deals fairly by reforming off-market share valuations

These problems can be fixed easily by treating the date of agreement as the valuation date, like in the case of immovable property transactions. Anyway, the FMV should be the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) over a period of, say, 90 trading days before the valuation date. This method of computing FMV, in addition to being consistent with Sebi regulations, will have several advantages over the existing practice.
It nullifies the effect of price movements attributable to rumours, including intentional leaks, thereby discouraging manipulation of share prices by the parties involved. Moreover, it reduces tax uncertainty for off-market deals, since the VWAP of a share price (a random value) is less volatile than its value on a single day, a practical insight from mathematical finance.