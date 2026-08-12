Let's treat fair deals fairly by reforming off-market share valuations

While mala fide practices must be punished, it is crucial to ensure that bona fide equity deals are treated fairly. To assess whether a transaction is mala fide, the tax department compares the actual transaction value with its own estimate of the Fair Market Value (FMV) under Rule 11UA (new rule 57). If the estimated FMV is higher than the transaction value, the buyer is deemed to have acquired shares by paying an (unfair) ‘inadequate’ price. The difference between the actual and FMV is taken as the buyer’s ‘deemed income’, and taxed as ‘income from other sources’ at the highest applicable slab rate.