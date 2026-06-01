Let the past be past in tax policy: The cost of retrospective taxes

The fact that in multiple areas the courts have ruled in favour of various state governments, public-sector or other government-associated entities collecting taxes retrospectively will require all investors to build in that possibility in their business plans. What’s concerning is that this has occurred multiple times in the past and continues to occur today, and that such taxation can be imposed retrospectively, running back many years, which only increases costs, adds to uncertainties, and consequently reduces project viability.

It is well known that India’s tax code, regulations, and policy in general are highly complex. The ease of doing business reforms, the decriminalisation efforts, and the reduction in the number of laws have all made impressive dents in the complexity of doing business in India. But it is a vast ocean, and typically the business environment even today requires firms to operate in many domains in the space defined by what is explicitly coded in laws and policies on one side and what is not ob the other. This grey space, where what is allowed and what is not allowed is not clear, and many aspects of the day-to-day business are conducted in this manner. There are multiple entities that firms need to work with — regulators, various ministries and departments, and direct and indirect tax authorities, both at the central and state levels. And in each of these interactions, there are multiple areas of ambiguity. The situation for the investor is, therefore, not very different from that of a customer in a restaurant who orders food blind and knows the bill amount only after consuming the food.