Livestock and fisheries emerge as powerful challengers to crop farming

Indian agriculture, in constant transition since the Green Revolution, has gradually, but steadily, been veering towards its high-value, and potentially more remunerative, allied segments like horticulture, animal husbandry, poultry, beekeeping, fisheries, and agro-forestry. This is amply evident from the higher, and faster, growth of these sectors vis-a-vis crop farming. According to this year’s Economic Survey, the average annual growth of the crop sector in the decade ended 2024-25, works out to merely 3.5 per cent, while it is as high as 7.1 per cent for the livestock sector, and 8.8 per cent for fisheries. Even historically, since the 1960s, crop farming has clocked only a modest average annual growth rate of between 2.0 and 3.5 per cent despite technological advances. The pace of expansion of the high-value segments of the farm sector, on the other hand, has been far more impressive — more than double this rate.