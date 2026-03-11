Local job quotas expose a dangerous new wave of nativist politics in India

In West Bengal today, amorphous political fault-lines are being drawn up between “Bengali pride” and “northern culture”. But just half a century ago, a political grouping called Amra Bangali, a parochial political party, failed to make its mark. Amra Bangali’s key demand then and now was for the creation of Bangalistan, which would encompass West Bengal, Tripura, (undivided) Bihar, Assam, and Odisha — basically any state with large Bengali populations. In the eighties, it made its presence felt in parts of Calcutta, then easily India’s most cosmopolitan city, by erasing shop signs written in English. No one took much notice. It drew negligible electoral support except, oddly, in Tripura where it won some seats in the legislative Assembly. It remains on the margins of the eastern political theatre today but it is ominous that parts of its agenda are gaining traction among mainstream parties.