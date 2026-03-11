Local job quotas expose a dangerous new wave of nativist politics in India

Andhra is also at the forefront of a move to produce more of its own people by announcing a Population Management Policy to incentivise couples to have more than one child. The impulse for doing so stems from alarm at falling total fertility (TFR) levels dropping below the replacement rate. Of course, falling TFR is a sign of social progress, but Andhra’s politicians want the state’s citizenry to produce more children to allay their fears of a diminution of parliamentary representation in the long run. Andhra is an emerging industrial belt; it could just as easily augment its population by extending domiciliary status, with all its attendant benefits, to its large cohorts of migrant white- and blue-collar workers. But it will take a brave politician to formally recognise “outsiders” as insiders, though most of India’s most dynamic cities routinely do so.