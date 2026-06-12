Marjane Satrapi's women: How Embroideries shaped a generation of readers

In short, these young women were tired. A consensus emerged: Their next play should be “light”, perhaps even a comedy. Someone suggested an adaptation of Marjane Satrapi’s Persepolis, which had made both graphic novels and feminism a little more palatable to the mainstream — no ordinary feat. However, that suggestion was vetoed. After all, who had the budget for an elaborate production? All the women could manage was something sparse, like No Exit. That’s when someone had the brilliant idea of Embroideries, another graphic novel by Satrapi, which had feminism and womanhood as its central themes.