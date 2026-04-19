Market euphoria vs geopolitical reality: The fragile peace in West Asia

If markets are indeed forward-looking once again, it appears that all these issues will dissolve soon. Talks are set to resume on April 20. But being forward-looking is not always prudent. In being prescient, markets can also be prone to wishful thinking. Investors have seized upon the most market-friendly interpretation of events: The ceasefire will hold, talks will progress, and oil prices will remain contained. But the US benchmark has been divorced from reality. Actual transactions have little to do with the speculative oil futures contracts traded in New York. Saudi Arabia’s Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said on Friday: “You see $90 on the screen… good luck buying a barrel at that price. Real price? $120-160/barrel.” Consider the physical reality of oil. Inventories in parts of Asia and Europe have been drawn down during the disruption, leaving little buffer against renewed shocks. Supply chains cannot snap back instantly. Even if Hormuz were fully operational tomorrow, it would take 40-50 days for flows to normalise and for stockpiles to be rebuilt. During this period, actual transacted prices will remain high, reflecting the reality of supply shortfall. Foreign investors appear to have grasped this fragility more readily than their domestic counterparts. In India, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have been persistent sellers through April, offloading tens of thousands of crores even as indices climb. Of course, they have also been selling because of a fall in the rupee, which erodes their returns in dollar terms.