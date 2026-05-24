More women seeking biz loans but two-thirds remain outside formal system

Women borrowers in India now hold a credit portfolio of ₹76 trillion — 26 per cent of the total credit in the system. At ₹16 trillion in 2017, it has grown at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20 per cent.

According to ‘From Borrowers to Builders: Women and India’s Evolving Credit Market’, a report jointly published in April by NITI Aayog, TransUnion CIBIL, MicroSave Consulting (MSC), and the Women Entrepreneurship Platform, women’s credit exposure has expanded 4.8 times in eight years between 2017 and 2025.

This signals a transition from “access-led inclusion to progression-led participation” and tells the story of how more and more women are moving into higher value retail and business loans.

Let’s focus on the first study first. It has identified lower entry barriers due to rapid digitisation of the credit process, and graduation beyond entry-level credit towards retail and business-purpose lending as two key reasons behind rising the participation of women in finance. Business loans have emerged as the fastest growing segment for women borrowers, rising from 16 per cent in 2017 to 25 per cent in 2025.

Yet another study, ‘Women and Finance’ by DBS Bank India Ltd, released in March, says credit penetration among women rose to 36 per cent in 2025. It also says 69 per cent of female entrepreneurs surveyed in urban India are primary decision-makers in financial matters.

The NITI Aayog report, covering the 2017-2025 period, groups women borrowers into three segments: Microfinance entrants, retail-purpose borrowers and business-purpose borrowers. These are three different stages of engagement within the credit ecosystem.

Between December 2017 and December 2025, the number of credit-active women borrowers rose at a CAGR of 9 per cent. Credit penetration among women, which was 19 per cent in 2017, rose to 36 per cent in 2025 and at least one in three credit-eligible women are now participating in the formal credit system.

Digitisation across identity, payments, underwriting, and loan servicing is lowering some entry barriers and accelerating women’s transition from informal borrowing to scalable, structured financial pathways.

Still microfinance remains a key entry point into formal credit for women, with 730 million active borrowers. The segment is stabilising as lenders adopt tighter guardrails and declining new-to-credit originations. Importantly, nearly 19 per cent of active women borrowers now hold retail or commercial loans, reflecting progress beyond small-ticket credit.

Over this period, the composition of lending has evolved. Retail loans continue to dominate, accounting for 71 per cent of the total credit portfolio of women borrowers. But business loans have registered the highest growth, rising from 16 per cent to 25 per cent of the total portfolio. Microfinance now accounts for just 4 per cent. The growth of this segment is much slower than retail and commercial, signalling rising entrepreneurial participation among women.

It is no surprise that women demonstrate responsible credit behaviour, with lower delinquency compared with overall new-to-credit borrowings. Younger women are accelerating participation across consumption, gold and vehicle loans, while housing loans continue to remain a significant long-term asset class. Women account for 69 per cent of housing originations when included as co-applicants, up from 63 per cent in 2022.

Women accounted for 27 per cent of overall retail loan originations in 2025, up three percentage points from 2022. New-to-credit women borrowers represent 38 per cent of retail originations, with many entering through consumption and gold loan products. Retail lending is increasingly acting as a bridge, enabling women to build credit histories and transition towards larger ticket- and asset-based products.

Tamil Nadu accounts for 15 per cent of active women business borrowers and Maharashtra for 11 per cent. Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have recorded higher growth rates, at 59 per cent and 42 per cent CAGR, respectively, over the last three years, indicating rising entrepreneurial participation in northern markets.

The most decisive shift in women’s credit participation is visible in business-purpose lending to women which has seen a 7.5 time jump since 2017, accounting for 25 per cent of the overall credit portfolio. Over the past three years, women business borrowers have grown at a CAGR of 31 per cent, nearly double the pace of overall commercial credit growth.

Launched ahead of International Women’s Day 2026, the report, “Money Matters: Mindsets, Financial Agency and Behaviour Across Life and Career Stages”, draws on responses from 1,342 women surveyed across North (23 per cent), South (36 per cent), East (14 per cent) and West (27 per cent) India. It reflects the views of women entrepreneurs, high net worth (HNW) women and rural women earners.

Finally, even though 36 per cent credit penetration among women is a good story, nearly two-thirds of credit-eligible women still remain outside the formal system.

Data from the survey suggests that women are increasingly becoming financial decision-makers. Among the women entrepreneurs surveyed, 69 per cent identify as primary decision-makers in financial matters, compared with 60 per cent among rural women earners and 58 per cent among HNW women. The trend is more pronounced with age, particularly among HNW and women entrepreneurs, indicating that confidence and control grow as experience accumulates.

The DBS-Deloitte survey says different segments behave differently and have different priorities.