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Mundra, Nhava Sheva disruptions show weak links in India's logistics chain

Cargo disruptions at Nhava Sheva and Mundra expose how driver shortages, fuel scarcity and landside bottlenecks threaten India's trade logistics

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) | Photo: Sagar Vidya Kosh MoPSW
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Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) | Photo: Sagar Vidya Kosh MoPSW
TNC Rajagopalan
3 min read Last Updated : May 24 2026 | 4:27 PM IST
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The recent cargo movement disruptions at Nhava Sheva and Mundra should not be treated as something routine. It is a warning that India’s export-import logistics can be unsettled by weaknesses away from the ports. As the saying goes, a supply chain is only as strong as its weakest link. For the past fortnight, the weak links have not been vessel handling or port operations, but availability of trailers, drivers, and diesel for cargo evacuation to inland destinations. 
At Nhava Sheva, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) says that all five container terminals are functioning normally, but not enough trailers are being provided by transporters for evacuation of stranded containers to container freight stations (CFSs). Movements from CFSs to factories are also affected because, reportedly, 40-50 per cent of drivers have gone on leave, leaving the remaining drivers overworked and less productive. 
Mundra faces a different but connected constraint. The diesel shortage in Kutch and parts of Saurashtra has been aggravated by the difference between bulk and retail diesel prices. As fleets and industrial users shifted demand to retail outlets, pumps meant for normal vehicle demand faced abnormal pressure. The result includes queues, rationing, uncertainty and idle trucks. 
This landside stress has come on top of earlier disruptions from the West Asia conflict. Vessel schedules had already been disturbed, bookings to some destinations were suspended or restricted, and some export cargo had to be returned, diverted, rerouted or kept waiting. So, vehicle, driver and fuel shortages have hit a trade system already under unusual strain. 
The All India Transporters Welfare Association, in its advisory, refers to diesel shortages, vehicle idling, acute driver shortages, West Asia-related supply-demand imbalances, vehicles held up at RTOs for fitness procedures, implementation problems relating to vehicle location tracking devices, and localised uncertainty in industrial and port belts. It has asked users not to impose penalties, blacklist transporters, or take adverse action for delays beyond transporters’ control. 
JNPA has facilitated rail evacuation to rail-linked CFSs, coordinated with Customs for faster approvals, created a task force with stakeholders and nominated a traffic officer as a single point of contact. It has opened additional storage, encouraged ad hoc vessel calls to ports east of Hormuz, prioritised perishables and granted waiver of ground rent and reefer plug-in charges for eligible stranded export cargo. 
Customs authorities have also responded. CBIC’s Circular No. 25/2026-Cus., dated May 14, 2026, extends the special West Asia procedures till June 30 on return of export cargo, waiver of amendment fees, transshipment, back-to-town movement, rerouting, warehousing or cancellation of SEZ shipping bills, and reimport of cargo offloaded at intermediate foreign ports. JNCH has allowed back-to-town movement of stranded export cargo with reduced examination, transshipment flexibility for FCL and LCL cargo, and part delivery of out-of-charge import cargo by CFSs without separate dock permission. 
The lessons are clear. A truck waiting for fuel, driver, fitness renewal or regulatory clearance is not available for container movement. Export cargo misses cut-offs; imports stay uncleared; factories idle. That fragility is now visible to exporters, importers and policymakers. India has invested in ports, terminals and highways. But infrastructure alone cannot deliver reliable logistics. If seafarers keep trade moving at sea, truck drivers keep it moving on land. Port-led growth will remain vulnerable unless India protects both the people and systems beyond the port gate. 

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Topics :Jawaharlal Nehru Port TrustSupply chaincargo shipsIndian portslogisticsBS Opinion

First Published: May 24 2026 | 4:27 PM IST

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