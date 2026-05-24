Mundra, Nhava Sheva disruptions show weak links in India's logistics chain

The recent cargo movement disruptions at Nhava Sheva and Mundra should not be treated as something routine. It is a warning that India’s export-import logistics can be unsettled by weaknesses away from the ports. As the saying goes, a supply chain is only as strong as its weakest link. For the past fortnight, the weak links have not been vessel handling or port operations, but availability of trailers, drivers, and diesel for cargo evacuation to inland destinations.