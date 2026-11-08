Shri Lal Krishna Advani Ji enters the hundredth year of his life today, November 8. This year, his birthday fittingly coincides with Diwali, a festival associated with Prabhu Shri Ram and the diya at a time when we are marking 75 years since the inception of the Jana Sangh, the 125th Jayanti of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, and recently celebrated a hundred years of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

There are very few people whose lives have touched so many different chapters of modern India. Advani Ji was born on November 8, 1927, on Dev Deepawali. As a youngster in 1947, he experienced the pain of leaving behind his familiar world in Sindh. He rebuilt his life from scratch without bitterness. This trait of being able to build from scratch, against all odds, has stayed with him throughout. It was seen while he was strengthening the Jana Sangh and later building the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). His tenures as BJP President saw the Congress falling sharply from 400 to below 200 in 1989 and the BJP becoming the single-largest party for the first time in 1996. Advani Ji nurtured generations of karyakartas and gave the party a clear foundation rooted in the principle of ‘Nation First’.