Narendra Modi's 12 years as Prime Minister: Record run, and the road ahead

On 10 June 2026, India will witness a notable moment in its democratic journey, as Narendra Modi becomes the longest-serving Prime Minister (PM) in the nation’s history in terms of continuous tenure, having completed more uninterrupted days in office than any of his predecessors. Having been involved in public life virtually since Independence, I have had occasion to interact closely with two previous long-serving PMs.

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was my mentor. He inherited a wounded civilisation emerging from colonialism, poverty, partition and communal slaughter. His great achievement was to transform a vast and diverse subcontinent into a functioning democratic republic. With Mrs Indira Gandhi, I served in her Cabinet for 10 years and witnessed both her greatest triumph in the creation of Bangladesh and her darkest hour during the Emergency. Mr Modi’s next challenge will be to surpass her overall tenure as PM.

PM Modi has several substantial achievements to his credit. The India that he inherited was vastly different from the India of Pandit Nehru’s era. The country's population had grown from about 340 million to nearly 1.46 billion, while the electorate had expanded from about 110 million voters to over 830 million. The fact that he has led his party to three consecutive parliamentary victories is itself a remarkable political accomplishment. Should he succeed again in the next general elections, he would establish yet another unprecedented record in Indian politics. Under Mr Modi, India has remained among the fastest-growing major economies in the world, sustaining strong growth despite the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, global inflationary pressures, geopolitical conflicts and supply-chain disruptions. He has governed in an age of unprecedented real-time scrutiny through television, digital media and social-networking platforms. His social welfare initiatives — including Swachh Bharat, the expansion of rural sanitation, clean cooking fuel for women, rural electrification, housing programmes for the poor, solar energy initiatives and food-security measures benefitting hundreds of millions of citizens — have significantly impacted the lives of ordinary Indians and thus remain substantial achievements of his government.

The expansion of educational and health care institutions has also been noteworthy. Pandit Nehru established the first Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (Aiims). Under Mr Modi, the number of IITs, Aiims and Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) has increased substantially. These institutions represent a major investment in India’s human capital and reflect the country’s growing professional, scientific and intellectual aspirations. Infrastructure development has likewise been a defining feature of this period. The rapid expansion of highways, airports, railway modernisation, digital connectivity and public infrastructure has sought to lay the foundations for long-term economic growth. Whether one agrees with every policy or not, the scale of implementation has been considerable.

Some of his decisions have undoubtedly been controversial, including demonetisation and the abrogation of Article 370. In a democracy, major policy initiatives will always evoke strong opinions on both sides. Yet Mr Modi has demonstrated a determination to pursue his proclaimed goals. In foreign affairs, PM Modi has also taken important initiatives. His extensive international engagements have strengthened India’s relations with major powers as well as countries across the developing world. India’s growing diplomatic profile, leadership role in the Global South, and enhanced visibility in international forums have increased its stature on the world stage. His outreach to the Gulf countries has been particularly significant, helping deepen relationships with a region of immense strategic and economic importance to India, despite their apprehension that India was drifting away from secularism. I may add that although the word is included in the preamble of our Constitution, it had unfortunately come to acquire an anti-Hindu complex. Against this backdrop, a major achievement during his tenure has been the construction of the Shri Ram Lalla Temple in Ayodhya following the Supreme Court’s historic judgment. For millions of Indians, this marked the resolution of a long-standing civilisational and cultural issue.

Perhaps Mr Modi's most enduring contribution has been his ability to connect directly with vast sections of the Indian population and inspire confidence in India’s future. His leadership has coincided with a period in which India has increasingly viewed itself not merely as a developing nation, but as a rising global power with growing economic, technological and strategic influence. Without going into further detail, it is sufficient to say that despite facing numerous national and international challenges, Mr Modi has succeeded in maintaining democratic governance while pursuing an ambitious agenda of change. The challenges ahead remain formidable: Strengthening India’s federal structure, improving the quality of education, creating employment opportunities for a young population, addressing environmental concerns and ensuring inclusive growth.

Whatever one’s political persuasion, Mr Modi has transformed the vocabulary of Indian politics. Few leaders since Independence have been able to establish such a direct connection with the electorate or shape the national conversation to the extent that he has done over the past decade. As India enters the next phase of its development, these tasks will require wisdom, patience and national consensus. As someone who has witnessed India’s journey from the dawn of Independence, it is my hope that the years ahead will see our country grow not only in power and prosperity, but also in wisdom, compassion and national unity. In that larger endeavour, party politics apart, we should all wish the Prime Minister success in serving the nation.