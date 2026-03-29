New corporate law is welcome push for less friction, stronger governance

Where the government can add disproportionate value is by sharpening last-mile mechanics so that intent translates into real experience. In incorporation, issues are often operational rather than legal: Wider acceptable address proofs/validity windows for cross-border execution, and a more responsive escalation mechanism at the processing stage would improve transparency and predictability. On exits, enabling a controlled mechanism to repatriate surplus funds during strike-off (after filing but before final order), expanding the practical reach of summary liquidation through thresholds and digital-first mechanics and considering a fast-track administrative exit for non-operational distressed entities (with safeguards) would strengthen capital recycling and investor confidence. Overall, the Bill is directionally strong, ie simpler where risk is low and sharper where the public interest is high. With last-mile refinements incorporated, it can deliver a more predictable and business-aligned corporate framework in practice.