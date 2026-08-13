No more fear of flying: India needs more competition in the skies

The flight took off on time. We were sitting in the aisle and window seats with a young or middle-aged person occupying the middle seat. A flask was being surreptitiously passed back and forth by two passengers seated across the aisle and, while we were smiling at the on-air party, our neighbour had other ideas. He decided to push the call button. The air hostess appeared in a few seconds. He requested that he be served dinner. To his request the reply was “No sir. We don’t serve dinner on this very short flight”. He said okay. But soon, he pressed the call button again. This time he wanted a soft drink. The answer to this was “No sir. We don’t serve any soft drinks on this flight”. Vish and I were wondering what will happen next and were curious if our man will grab the flask that was being passed back and forth. You cannot keep a good man down. Our friend buzzed again. This time he wanted water. To this request the answer was “No sir. We are not serving water since we are getting ready to land.”