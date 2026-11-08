No room for pessimism as India's economy continues to show resilience

Looking ahead, the outlook for the Indian economy is even better. India is widely known as the services leader of the world – with its share of global services (excluding tourism) around 8 per cent – and is proving resilient to artificial intelligence (AI) disruption so far. Despite negative sentiment regarding the impact of AI on information technology exports, India's services exports grew 15 per cent year-to-date (till August). What’s more, India is making good progress in manufacturing. This structural shift is driven by multiple catalysts: China’s per-capita income is now 5x that of India, making Indian labour competitive; supportive government policies; rupee depreciation vs Chinese Yuan (CNY); a focus on the ‘China+1’ strategy by developed nations seeking to diversify their supply chains; and supportive capital markets. Consequently, the manufacturing sector is now growing faster than overall GDP and, given its low base, this growth should be sustained for many years.