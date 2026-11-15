Nvidia's dominance and succession risks expose fragility in the AI boom

It operates in the most hi-tech hardware segment, and no company has maintained dominance for too long in that segment. In prior cycles, IBM, Intel and AMD dominated the chip landscape. Nvidia clawed its way up from being a specialist in graphics co-processors to become the dominant player in gaming, and then in AI. (A co-processor is a chip that runs number-intensive calculations, leaving the main processor in a computer free to do other things.) Google is using its internally designed TPUs (tensor processing units) and intends to start selling and leasing them out. China, officially deprived of access to Nvidia technology, is said to be developing alternatives. But there will be a gap in the market until such alternatives are available in industrial quantities. If Nvidia cannot put a succession plan in place, deal with investigations, sell the succession plan to investors, and navigate the circular financing situation, the exit of one man could result in a cascade of disastrous consequences. The AI bubble is currently deflating, with Nvidia being one of the triggers. If the bubble pops instead of reverting gradually to rational valuations, it could lead to substantial volatility in financial markets if not a full-blown crisis.