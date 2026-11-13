Nvidia turmoil links Huang's scandal to AI markets and geopolitics

There are also nervous palpitations as the circular nature of some AI-related funding is apparent. Nvidia currently offers financial guarantees of over $108 billion to companies that buy its chips. Also, take a look at the relationships among Oracle, OpenAI and Nvidia. Oracle buys chips to set up data centres. OpenAI commits to owning and using data centres. The chips are bought with debt that may be guaranteed by Nvidia, which is also a co-signer and guarantor on a $250 billion data-centre plan by OpenAI.

Mr Jensen ran Nvidia alone with over 40 departments directly reporting to him. This worked brilliantly while he was there. How that structure will be reworked is a big question. He (along with spouse Lori) is also the fourth-largest shareholder with a stake of around 3.6 per cent, amounting to 800 million shares. Even after the selloff that’s worth over $130 billion. All Nvidia equity consists of voting shares and the company’s structure was such that the 11-member board needed only a majority resolution to sack him. Until there’s a clear succession plan, and until the geopolitical tangle is unravelled (or quietly buried), Nvidia’s stock could continue its deep dive. Investors are wondering what it might drag down in its wake.