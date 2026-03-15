Of mis-selling and insurance for all by 2047: A bancassurance reality check

Currently, Irdai has a uniform 30-day cooling off or free-look period for new life and individual health insurance policies, irrespective of whether they are bought physically or electronically, during which customers can cancel and get a refund of the first premium, subject to certain deductions. The government has asked private insurers to consider extending this free-look period to up to one year to curb mis-selling. Why not remove the limit of the free-look period? This is needed because often, it is found that by the time the victim becomes aware of the mis-selling, there has been too much delay.