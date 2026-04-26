Oil shock 2026: Milder than the 1970s but reshaping India's energy outlook

The blockade of the Persian Gulf will likely run for a while. Let’s assume that the price of oil will stabilise at $160 a barrel, roughly a doubling over what it was before the war started. The short-term manifestations are visible. The Indian economy faces a decline in inward remittances, a contraction in merchandise exports, and an expanded import bill for energy. What about a more strategic view, looking into 2027 and beyond? We must identify the forces at work and trace the adjustment process. This will involve speculation, but it can be grounded in economic history and macroeconomic principles.