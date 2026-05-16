Pakistan history of tactical brilliance, strategic failure

The same story has played out in our earlier, older wars. The Operation Gibraltar (about 10,000 regulars in mufti, or civilian attire, infiltrated into Kashmir Valley), followed by Operation Grand Slam to take Chhamb, then Akhnoor, cut off Kashmir and grab it with ease. Tactically, this was brilliant but again somebody in the Pakistani General Headquarters had to be extraordinarily dumb to think India will simply keel over to lose Kashmir and not expand the war to the plains of Punjab. There was inadequate thought given to the possible Indian response. Within the same war, the surprise armoured thrust in Khem Karan still remains the most audacious use of tanks in the subcontinent, and its objectives were grand. However, the headline to date remains its disastrous failure. Nobody gamed the Indian response. The most important and largest battle of that war was Pakistan’s defeat and the mauling of its best armour.