Paris ruling against Lafarge redefines legal limits of corporate conduct

Indian companies sometimes operate in complex environments — whether in mining regions affected by local conflict, infrastructure projects in sensitive areas, or overseas ventures in politically unstable countries. The pressure to maintain operations can be intense. Delays are costly, and exits are often seen as failures. This requires companies to rethink their risk frameworks and recalibrate how decisions are made when conditions become difficult.

AI is increasingly being used in military and surveillance applications —from target identification to predictive analytics. Companies developing or supplying such technologies face a dilemma similar to Lafarge’s, but on a different scale. If an AI system is used in a way that leads to civilian harm, where does responsibility lie? With the military? The government? Or the company that built the system? The risk is that AI creates distance between action and accountability. Decisions become automated, data-driven, and harder to trace back to individuals. But that does not reduce responsibility — it makes it more urgent to define it clearly.