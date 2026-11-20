But for the 25 hours he is in New Delhi, Mr Shah will leave domestic worries behind. He took office eight months ago, on the back of the stupendous electoral victory of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), popularised by its election symbol, the ghanti (bell). From 11 seats in the last general election, the RSP shot up to 182 in a 275-member house in the 2026 poll, just two short of a two-thirds majority. The irony is that even with this order of seats, the government is hobbled: Zero seats in the Upper House or in any of the provinces. The next set of elections to the Upper House is scheduled for 2028. So, till then, only those reforms on which there is a political consensus are likely to become law. By temperament, Mr Shah is not a consensus man, nor is diplomacy his forte. This makes structural reform via legislation a bit harder. To make up for this, the government has tended to resort to optics to showcase its work: The arrest of former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and former home minister Ramesh Lekhak, for instance, or the attempted arrest of Nepali Congress leader and former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on charges of money laundering, nixed because of legal infirmities.