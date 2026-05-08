Policymakers need to take note of India's rapidly-shifting jobs landscape

Saurabh Mukherjea’s book, Breakpoint: The Crisis of the Middle Class and the Future of Work, co-authored with Nandita Rajhansa and Sapana Bhavsar, underlines the same issue: Graduation does not guarantee a job; rather, it increases the probability of unemployment. Mr Mukherjea’s definition of the middle class is the 40 million taxpayers earning between ₹5 lakh and ₹1 crore, but this group, which is key to employment generation, is not growing due to the structural constraints created by automation, artificial intelligence (AI) and over-regulation (among other factors). High job creating sectors like information technology (IT) services, banking and finance, and telecom are now unable to create as many jobs as they did in the past. It is the stagnant spending power of India’s 40-million-strong middle class and its growing debt that, in Mr Mukherjea’s view, will constrain job growth, since nearly 200 million other Indians earn their livelihoods directly or indirectly from this group — cooks, domestic help, delivery agents, ride-hailing platform workers, among others.