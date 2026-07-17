Power, promise and an unfinished dream: The paradox of America at 250

For generations, millions of immigrants crossed oceans in search of freedom, security or simply a better life. They brought labour, skills, ambition and ideas that fuelled American industry, science and innovation. They enriched the country’s intellectual and economic life. Some of them won Nobel Prizes, built transformative companies and helped establish the US as the global centre of technological progress. Today’s fierce political battles over immigration often obscure this deeper historical truth.

America’s founders also understood that prosperity depended on institutions as much as ideals. Its independence coincided almost exactly with the publication of Adam Smith’s The Wealth of Nations in 1776. Thomas Jefferson admired the book, while Alexander Hamilton drew on its ideas in shaping America’s economic policy. Smith’s message was never that governments should simply stand aside. Markets required justice, infrastructure, education and national defence to flourish. America’s success rested on this balance between private enterprise and effective public institutions. Benjamin Franklin’s memoirs offer a glimpse of that spirit. The efforts to establish Philadelphia’s first public library, organise a volunteer fire brigade and improve civic infrastructure reveal a society learning to build itself from the ground up.