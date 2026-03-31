Priced out of India's digital revolution: Taxes weigh on smartphone demand

India’s economy has been on the ascendant over the last decade, driven by large-scale, digital-first policy reforms. These well-thought-out strategic interventions have led to the creation of an ecosystem that empowers citizens.

The Jan Dhan Yojana has brought more than 570 million previously unbanked citizens into the formal financial system, laying the foundation for the “JAM trinity” — Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and mobile — enabling direct benefit transfers and reducing leakages in welfare delivery. The Unified Payment Interface (UPI) has widened digital penetration across India by nudging millions towards digital payments. The removal of goods and services tax (GST) on individual insurance premiums is helping India move towards becoming an insured nation. Tying this together is affordable connectivity. India has one of the lowest mobile data costs globally, providing internet access to vast segments of the population.