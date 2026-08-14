Punjab's political climate turns fluid as old alliances lose their grip

There is a strong opinion within the BJP in Punjab that the party must now stand on its own two feet and dump the badly compromised SAD baggage. To buttress this, it advocates a line that could be construed as overcompensation in its outreach to the Sikhs. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his recent public address, listed the government’s initiatives for the Sikh community: Bringing back Shri Guru Granth Sahib swaroops from Afghanistan, enshrining the 300-year-old sacred footwear (Jore Sahib) of Guru Gobind Singh and Mata Sahib Kaur at Takhat Sri Patna Sahib, the Hemkund Sahib ropeway, clearing foreign contribution (under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act) for the Golden Temple, and establishing December 26 as Veer Bal Diwas to honour the bravery and martyrdom of the Chaar Sahibzaade. But there is also political signalling: Two candidates of Waris Punjab De won the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Khadoor Sahib and Faridkot. Both are open and unapologetic in their support for Khalistan. Now Waris Punjab De has announced at least five candidates for the Assembly elections, including many who are in prison. Candidates from the Ajnala, Moga, Kapurthala, Kot Kapura, Bassi Pathana and Gill constituencies will advocate the secessionist cause unimpeded by the Indian state. Voters are absorbing and processing this.