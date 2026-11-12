RBI's forex curbs have steadied the rupee and revived investor sentiment

But the RBI’s measures are undoubtedly an important factor. By containing expectations about rupee depreciation, they appear to have revived foreign institutional investors’ (FIIs’) appetite for Indian stocks. Market pundits who claimed that India had fallen off the radar of foreign investors may well end up looking foolish.

The RBI’s position is that it is not out to defend any particular level of the rupee. Its measures in October were only about preventing “excessive” speculation. “Excessive” speculation is hard to define or determine. The RBI governor said that one-third of all foreign-exchange derivative trades were being cancelled or closed out on the same day they were initiated. He also pointed to one-sided bets against the rupee. It’s not clear why either should be regarded as “excessive”. Both transactions could merely reflect expectations that the rupee is likely to depreciate.