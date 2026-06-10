Real cost of freebies is the erosion in quality of public spending

Ironically, despite the Union Finance Ministry advancing long-term interest-free loans under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (Saspi) scheme of approximately ₹1.5 trillion, the share of capital expenditure in GDP has not shown any appreciable increase. It has remained broadly constant at 2.5-2.7 per cent of GDP, or 13-15 per cent of total expenditure.

The constancy of capital expenditures despite additional grants amounting to ₹1.5 trillion shows that the effect of Saspi has been to soften the states’ budget constraints and provide additional fiscal room to expand subsides and transfers. Although the conditional component of this long-term loan is 63 per cent, given the availability of additional funds, the states can spend less on capital expenditure financed from their own revenues. In other words, despite the conditions, Saspi has provided a cushion to states, enabling them to substitute a part of capital expenditure from their own sources to increase subsidies and cash transfers. Thus, we are faced with a Hobson’s choice, and an improvement in the quality of spending can happen only when governance considerations overtake the freebie culture.