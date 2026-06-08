Reflections from the road: On India, the mood remains sombre, even bleak

The returns are so narrow that, to keep up, funds are being forced to sell almost everything else and just pile into the semiconductor names. They have no chance of outperformance otherwise. For the first time, even emerging market (EM) funds have been buying Nvidia and global semiconductor stocks. This is classic late cycle behaviour — momentum chasing that will end badly. Basically everyone is up to their necks in this AI stuff. Most investors do not appreciate just how intertwined earnings are with the AI investment cycle. When the AI cycle moderates, earnings will be cut savagely. There also seems to be a worrying frenzy developing around the three upcoming listings of Space-X, Anthropic, and OpenAI. These will be the three biggest IPOs of all time, occurring within months of each other, and will raise over $175 billion. At listing, the expected value of all three companies will be almost $4 trillion. Most market tops are created by a marquee listing at nosebleed valuations. We are going to have three in quick succession!