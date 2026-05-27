Rescue, recovery, and reform: IBC's first decade has changed credit culture

The liquidation numbers require careful reading. In all, 3,003 companies have entered liquidation under the IBC, but most had little realistic prospect of revival. Their assets averaged barely 5 per cent of admitted claims, and four-fifths were already sick or defunct before entering insolvency. The IBC merely provided an orderly exit for firms that had failed long before the process began. Yet, the incidence of liquidations in India is comparable to that in the United States and significantly lower than in the United Kingdom and Australia.