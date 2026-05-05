Revamped NITI Aayog, PMEAC can aid in deciphering state of India's economy

Should the government’s think tank and the Prime Minister’s advisory body also follow this principle of providing guidance on the Indian economy’s growth and inflation trajectory? Of course, there should be no need to follow the kind of guidance management policy that the company in question might have adopted. But more analyses and forecasts on how the Indian economy is going to fare can surely be of immense help. Not only markets, but even the government’s policymakers would benefit from such early assessments.

At present, such guidance comes principally from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the annual Economic Survey from the Union finance ministry. The RBI’s assessment is more frequent, coming every two months along with the monetary policy reviews. The annual Economic Survey’s outlook for the economy is comprehensive but it can quickly become outdated, as recent developments show. For instance, the Economic Survey for 2025-26 was presented on January 29, almost a month before the war began in West Asia. It had, therefore, forecast an economic growth rate of 6.8 to 7.2 per cent for the Indian economy in 2026-27, which is not what anyone is expecting now.