Road to Viksit Bharat runs through a strengthened NIPUN Bharat

A critical and remarkable point is buried in these results. Rural India is now outperforming urban India, and girls are outperforming boys. NIPUN has reached the children who were probably the most disadvantaged first, inverting the geography of educational disadvantage.

Despite these praiseworthy achievements, challenges remain. Structural problems need to be addressed. The imminent extension of the NIPUN Bharat Mission will extend its mandate to Grade 5. This extension must be seen as an imperative to strengthen the programme, broaden its scope, and ensure that the roughly ₹18,000 crore spent since inception are leveraged effectively. For this, we must more than double the annual financial outlay from around ₹5,000 crore to over ₹10,000 crore.