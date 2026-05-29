Rubio's visit executes a good repair job for India and Asian Quad allies

The growing bonhomie with Pakistan’s military leadership, and the prominence Pakistan has been accorded as a mediator in the ongoing war with Iran, has brought back the spectre of India-Pakistan hyphenation and concerns about Pakistan being able, once again, to draw support both from the US and China, even during days of acute confrontation between these two patrons.

More significant has been the prospect of a degree of strategic accommodation between the US and China, reinforced by Mr Trump’s recent visit to Beijing. The two sides agreed to pursue constructively, “strategic stability” and engage in a dialogue on a range of contentious issues, including economic security, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence. The setting up of a Board of Trade to handle trade-related issues and a Board on Investment to promote, within clearly laid parameters, two-way investment, show that de-risking rather than decoupling from China is now the preferred US strategy. Economic security is now clearly an integral part of national security. This shrinks the room to manoeuvre for countries like India. Even small shifts in relations between the two strongest powers — what Mr Trump calls the G-2 — mean larger shifts for other partners on both sides.